The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Definitely a much quieter day today than yesterday! We saw some early clouds behind our snow system from yesterday with a few passing flurries but this morning and afternoon were pretty inactive.

An area of low pressure now to our northwest has provided more clouds throughout this afternoon and our next chance for light snow. Light snow will continue this evening with the bulk of the system moving in through the overnight hours. By daybreak tomorrow, snow will be mostly cleared off east, with all snow exiting by the lunch hour. Expect cloudy skies with isolated flurries throughout the day tomorrow.

Now, the much bigger, and more impactful system moves in by Friday afternoon. We currently have a Winter Storm Watch for all of NE WI that goes in effect from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

It’s setting up to be another situation where snow moves in again from the south to the north with the bulk of the snow coming in LATE FRIDAY THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY. With the colder temps this time around, the snow to fall will not be as heavy and wet, and more accumulation is likely. This system will also have strong winds associated with it with gusts potentially reaching up to 55mph. This will cause blowing snow again, reducing visibility and pumping in arctic air behind the system that will exit through the lunch hour Saturday.

Highs Sunday through Tuesday will be in the single digits.