Brrr…it was certainly a cold one out there today! A strong westerly breeze overnight pulled in temps we typically see in late January for today.

A warm front sits over the western Midwest and as this front lifts overnight, it will give us a bit of a breeze out of the southwest, which will pull in warmer air for tomorrow! Expect Wednesday’s afternoon high to reach back up to the upper 30s.

After high pressure to our south kept us dry with some sunshine today, an area of low pressure to our northwest will bring our next chance for light snow. Expect this system to continue providing increased cloud cover through this evening, and then by bedtime tonight, light snow showers will arrive in areas N/E. Light snow will continue until daybreak tomorrow, and then snow and clouds will exit through tomorrow afternoon. Expect your morning commute for many places to be slick, and totals will be very light — anywhere from a trace up to an inch total.