The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a messy start to this holiday and final day of the year!

An area of low pressure sitting over Wisconsin is providing the light snow, areas of patchy fog, mist, and cloud cover to start today. As system moves through, it will also keep our winds turned out of the north, pulling in fairly gusty conditions and cooler temps than what we’ve seen for quite some time. Winds this afternoon could have gusts reach up to 30mph, and high temps will stay in the low to mid 30s.

With this system sticking overtop of us for today giving the chance for light snow, we remain in a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Northeast Wisconsin through the lunch hour today.

Since temps are so warm, the main concern with this system is dangerous roads/difficult travel.

If there is going to be any accumulation, it will happen this morning, as this is the coolest our temps will be all day. Most areas will see maybe a trace – .5″ total, but some isolated areas south/east of GB could accumulate 1-2″.

Now, since we are so warm, the flakes that do fall are the heavier, wetter flakes, almost like a slush. This is what will create challenging road conditions through today.

High pressure to our northwest will build in by tomorrow morning, kicking this system out and bringing in quiet conditions and sunshine to start the new year.

Have a great holiday!