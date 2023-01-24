The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We stay partly cloudy for just a few more hours this evening before mostly cloudy skies return late tonight.

Light snow then moves in early tomorrow morning and will stick around all day. Don’t worry, though…we’re only looking to accumulate about 1-1.5 inches on the southern Lakeshore and counties south of Lake Winnebago. Elsewhere expect a trace-an inch total.

Winds are light and out of the south and east this evening, so were continuing to pull in that mild air for tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 30s. The wind does pick up into tomorrow with a breeze out of the northeast around 5-10 mph, and gusts between 15-20 mph.

Some early light flurries stick around into Thursday morning, but we quickly turn dry and mostly cloudy.

We keep the mild air in the forecast until Friday, but true winter returns to round of this first month of January and we are back to highs in the teens and single digits.