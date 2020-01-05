Light snow Sunday, sunny start to the work week

Cloudy skies have moved in ahead of a cold front which will sweep through the area this afternoon as a quick moving storm system passes to our north later today. A quiet start to Sunday will be replaced with a few snow showers for much of the area. Accumulations will be light, but the best chance for minor accumulations will be north of Green Bay. Behind the cold front this afternoon winds will turn out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 likely for much of the area. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to middle 30s.

Skies will begin to clear tonight with breezy conditions continuing. Lows will be in the low to middle 20s.

Monday will feature a good amount of sunshine. It will be a nice day as highs work well into the 30s. More clouds will build in by Tuesday as another weak system passes through the region. This could bring a few flurries or light snow showers to the area once again. A quiet, but chilly day is forecast on Wednesday as highs only reach into the lower 20s.

A push of mild air then returns by Thursday as highs moderate to near 40 degrees with a chance for a few light rain showers. Dry weather will return Friday and Saturday with highs closer to average early next weekend in the middle 20s.