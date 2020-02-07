Light snow this evening, another round of heavier snow Sunday

A cold front drifting south across the area Friday evening is producing some flurries and light snow showers across the area. This snow could bring a quick half inch to an inch of accumulation by late tonight. The rest of the night will feature cloudy skies with lows in the single digits with teens near the lake.

Snowfall by early Saturday morning

Saturday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with a few flurries or a light snow shower especially near Lake Michigan. Highs will be near average in the middle 20s.

Our next storm system arrives from the west on Sunday. Snow is expected to begin overspreading the area by the mid-morning hours. There could be a period of moderate or heavy snow during the late morning and early afternoon which will lead to slick road conditions. The heaviest snow is forecast to fall mainly east of Appleton and Oshkosh where 5-7″ of snow is expected. Lesser totals are expected east of those areas. Locations north of Shawano and Sturgeon Bay will see the least amount of snow with this system.

Snow expected on Sunday

The snow will come to an end Sunday evening with clearing skies into Monday as highs warm into the mid and upper 20s. Could see a few more clouds on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs increase to the mid 30s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front with some snow showers possible. Cooler air will return late next week with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.