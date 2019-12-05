Light snow this evening

Flurries/ Light snow develops this evening. Minor accumulations. Northern counties may see 1″. Green Bay and the Fox Valley a dusting.

Light snow chances tonight

The wind will be light till later as a disturbance approaches and we will see the winds shift to north west and gusts around 20 miles per hour. Skies will clear some.

Gusty overnight

Wind gusts will increase with this front but will calm Friday afternoon. Winds will pick up again Saturday from the south west as a system warms us a bit. Friday near 30 and Saturday should have some sun too and near 35.

Our temperature trend as some variety!



Warmer this weekend but some arctic “energy” breaks off and drops in to chill us. Teens Tuesday and single digits Wednesday. January temperatures in early December. We will likely have some wind chills to deal with too. Monday will likely be our greatest snowfall over the next week but we aren’t expecting any major systems as of now.