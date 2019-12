Light snow chance tomorrow PM

Possibly some flurries tonight, otherwise quiet and lighter winds. A system clips the north east corner of the state late tomorrow afternoon/ early evening. We will only see a dusting of snow. We have better chances of snow, but light, next Monday.

Some warmer temperatures, then… single digits possible next Wednesday



Our temperature trend is pretty seasonal through the weekend. Cold Canadian air drops down and a cold system passes early next week and in it’s wake, frigid temperatures. Single digits in December is not typical. It should be short lived.