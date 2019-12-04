Light snow Thursday

The remainder of your Wednesday will be quiet. Wing gusts will calm late tonight. We will see some clearing late too. Skies will cloud up by tomorrow morning.

Light snow moves in

This weather model is showing light snow later Thursday afternoon. The light snow could impact Green Bay and the Fox Valley. A second model I look at is showing less snow and north of Green Bay. Storm Team 5 will keep you updated. Accumulations will be light.

The first half of your temperature trend looks decent.



We will see clearing Thursday night behind a cold front. Sunshine ahead but cool for Friday. A system will chill us next week. Teens Tuesday and single digit potential Wednesday. The best chance of any snow adding up looks to be next Monday, so far. Monday will likely have an elevated risk of more lakeshore (minor) flooding. We are expecting winds with more of a north and east direction.