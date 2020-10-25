Light snow to wrap up the weekend, then dry this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a quiet start to the weekend, but our next system will bring a light mix of rain and snow to most of Northeast Wisconsin later today. A cloudy sky is expected as light rain and snow approaches from the west this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a light wind.





Light snow or flurries will continue into tonight. Total accumulations will generally be around a dusting to a few tenths of an inch. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A quiet weather pattern will take us through most of the upcoming work week. Skies remain mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll start to get more sunshine back into the area by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures remaining chilly. Highs will then bump into the 40s for the middle and later parts of the week.

