Light snow today; Winter Storm into the weekend

As much as an inch or two of new snow may come down on Thursday as snow develops this morning and continues into the afternoon. Lower totals by the lake and far south. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Quiet tonight, as soon as the evening! Snow exits in the afternoon, and it will be just cloudy for the rest of the night. Clouds keep nighttime lows around 25 degrees.

Our next Winter Storm arrives late Friday and Saturday. Most of Friday will be cloudy and dry, while snow and rain ramps up in the afternoon and evening. The highs will be close to Thursday in the mid 30s.

WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for counties north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. This is roughly the area where the heaviest snow accumulation will be for Friday night and Saturday combined. Here’s what you can expect: