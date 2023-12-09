The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm…

A secondary cold front is bringing a few wintery mix/snow showers into the area. Accumulations are on the low side with mainly a coating expected. System exits by around midnight and cloud coverage remains. Overnight lows will sit around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow we will start off mostly cloudy, but more sun will arrive in the afternoon. A NW wind 10-15mph brings temperatures back to average in the mid 30s. Overnight, look for a clear night with a low around 20 degrees.

A quiet and sunny stretch begins Monday and continues throughout the week. A weak systems enters Tuesday, but will just add a slight bit more cloud coverage. Temperatures will continue to sit around average until a mid week warm up back into the mid 40s. Rain showers looking likely in the afternoon Friday.