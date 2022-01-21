Light snow later tonight, cold air for the Packers

Tonight: Snow showers will be arriving after midnight in Northeast Wisconsin. Winds will also be sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Low temperatures in the low teens away from Lake Michigan/

Tomorrow: A couple of those snow showers linger into breakfast before clouds will gradually decrease into the evening. Friday night into Saturday AM snow totals will generally be in the Dusting -1″ range. High temperatures just get over 20 degrees before a cold front crosses our area.

This will allow our temperatures to drop to just above 10 degrees at the start of the Packers game. Wind chills will be close to 0 at the start of the game before dipping below zero as the game goes on. By the 4th quarter, temperatures should barely slip into the single digits. Overall wind speed will be in the 5-15 mph range out of west-northwest for the entire game.

Sunday/Next Week: A few snow showers are possible in the early morning hours on Sunday south and west of Lake Winnebago before sunshine builds Sunday. A better snow chance across all of Northeast Wisconsin arrives Sunday night into early Monday. After Monday, more frigid air enters the forecast.