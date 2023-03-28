The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another beautiful day here across NE WI! That won’t last for much longer, however.

An area of low pressure sitting to our northeast with a cold front attached will bring increasing cloud cover, a weak disturbance of snowfall to the area overnight, and much colder temps for tomorrow. We start to see flurries to the north this evening, and then light scattered snow showers overnight move across the Fox Cities. By 8-10am tomorrow, this system will exit, high pressure will move in and we will turn mostly sunny for the rest of your Wednesday, with the exception of some cloud cover lingering north of Green Bay.

The cold front drops through Wisconsin tonight as well, which will push colder air in behind it, so tomorrow will be much colder. I think we only top out around 32 degrees here in Green Bay.

Thursday starts off mostly sunny and calm. A low pressure system will begin to creep during the late morning hours and push cloud cover over us by the lunch hour Thursday. I think we stay dry until about 3/4pm in the afternoon and then mixed showers move in. Honestly, this system looks very messy, so snow totals will be updated later this week. Early by Friday, we warmup and any snow turns to soaking rainfall for all of Friday. I think through Friday night, we see about an inch of rain. A chance for some lingering thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially further south.

Temps drop again for Saturday, and we transition from rain to snow.