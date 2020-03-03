Light snow Tuesday, mild again

From Storm Team 5….

A warm front moving into Wisconsin will bring the chance for light snow to fall through the morning into the early afternoon. As temperatures rise, some of that snow may mix over to rain drops. THIS WILL NOT BE A HIGH IMPACT SNOW. Snow accumulation will be light, if any, and will melt off this afternoon as temps rise to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Breezy winds also kick in behind the snow.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies out there, and it’s possible a few more spots of sprinkles or flurries may show up on radar. The low is 25 degrees.

Much nicer again tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies return and a high back to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Another system could drop some snow or rain on us going into Thursday. This, again, will be a low impact snow as most of it melts off or transitions to rain as temperatures rise to a high of 44 degrees.

