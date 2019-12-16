Light snow Tuesday, then a brief round of cold air

We are approaching the Winter Solstice which happens on December 21st. This is the day when we experience the shortest amount of daylight. This also marks the beginning of the winter season which starts at 10:19 pm. After that we will slowly begin to add daylight to our days.

Daylight on Monday

Cloudy skies seen much of Monday will likely continue through much of the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will cool into the single digits to lower teens.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and bring with it a little more cloud cover as well as a chance for light snow showers or flurries. It will be another cool day with highs in the low to middle 20s. Temperatures will likely begin to drop as the front passes through the region. Snow accumulations will be very light with most areas receiving less than a half inch.

Snow accumulation on Tuesday

Dry, but cold weather will return on Wednesday as highs only make their way into the upper single digits to low teens. That round of cold air will not last long as highs get back into the 20s by Thursday followed by mid to upper 30s Friday through early next week. The Climate Prediction Center is also highlighting much of the nation with a good probability for above average temperatures through the Christmas holiday.