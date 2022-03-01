The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. Lows will cool into the teens across the far north, with 20s for the rest of the area. Winds will be light out of the west.

Wednesday: A quick round of light snow will push through the area mostly during the morning hours. Snow accumulations will be light, with most of the area picking up under an inch. Highs by the afternoon will push into the mid and upper 30s with a wind turning out of the north.

Quiet weather returns Thursday with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds thicken on Friday ahead of a larger storm system that will bring a mix of messy weather to the Upper Midwest this weekend. A snowy mix will be possible Friday night followed by a wintry mix turning to rain on Saturday. Now would be a good time to open up the storm drains near your home with the threat of rain in the forecast along with more melting snow. It’ll remain mild on Sunday with temperatures in the 30s taking us into early next week.