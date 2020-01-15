Light snow Wednesday, then it gets cold!

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Clouds will increase today ahead of a light snow chance. Scattered snow showers will develop, with the potential for around an inch or less of accumulation. High temperatures in the low 30s, and where it warms up enough, some spots may see a wintry mix especially further south or by the lake.

Dusting to an inch of snow for Wednesday.

Tonight, any snow will taper off early and as skies clear out it will become breezy and cold. Low temps fall to 12 degrees around daybreak tomorrow.

Sunny, breezy and cold on Thursday! That will will crank wind chills below zero in the morning with air temperatures in the single digits and teens. The high is 15 degrees.

Most of your Friday looks to be dry and cloudy again, a high temperature near 29 degrees. It’s later in the day when more snow showers will develop – which may be heavy at times through the night. Roads will continue to diminish as the night wears on.

Saturday will bring scattered snow showers that will start off heavy and will lighten up through the day. Significant snow accumulations are looking likely at this time that created hazardous travel conditions. The high is 33 degrees – and we’ll be watching for a possible wintry mix in some spots. As the snow tapers later in the day, winds will pick up to bring a breezy end to Saturday.

Windy on Sunday, but clouds will clear. Highs will only be in the teens with falling wind chills.

Monday and Tuesday also cold, but plenty of sun. Temperatures still in the teens at best.