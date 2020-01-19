Light snow wraps up Sunday, more sun by Monday

The storm system that brought anywhere from 3.0-11.0″ of snow to the area is now well off to our east, but a gusty and cold northwest wind is producing lake effect clouds and snow showers to portions of the area. That snow will start to taper by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to middle 20s.

High pressure in Canada will build into the region through the night which will begin to clear out our skies. Winds will lighten as well as lows cool into the single digits to low teens.

The Packers take on the 49ers in Santa Clara today for the NFC Championship. The forecast for the game is looking quiet with no major weather issued expected.

High pressure to our west early this week will bring dry weather to the area Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 20s. Our next chance for light snow will move in on Wednesday as highs get a push into the middle 30s.

Small chances for snow or a light wintry mix will remain in the forecast the rest of the week and into the early portions of next weekend. It will remain mild as well with highs in the low to middle 30s. Temperatures for the late portions of January and into early February.