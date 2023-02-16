The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are still in a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Fond du Lac county until 6pm this evening, as well as Manitowoc & Sheboygan counties until 9pm tonight. Plan on slippery road conditions and gusty winds that could create blowing & drifting snow into tonight.

Light snow showers will slowly exit this evening, and should overall clear out around midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will clear overnight before abundant sunshine is on tap for your Friday.

Northerly winds tonight keep us chilly again into tomorrow with highs only in the mid to upper 20s.

Into the weekend, a warm front moves through shifting our winds, and a southerly breeze will usher in temps back into the low to mid 40s all weekend long.

Saturday starts off partly cloudy but clouds slowly increase throughout the day before scattered light snow chances enter into the forecast to wrap up the weekend.

Light snow chances linger into early next week, but I think the next system to really keep an eye on moves in next Thursday.