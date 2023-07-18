The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a beautiful start to today! High pressure over the western WI border will keep us dry with lots of sunshine throughout this morning.

By the lunch hour, and area of low pressure in northwestern Canada will provide increasing cloud cover throughout this afternoon, with a chance for passing sprinkles until bedtime tonight. Then we turn dry and partly cloudy to finish this Tuesday.

By tomorrow, this area of low pressure will bring morning sprinkles and cloud cover. Into tomorrow afternoon, this system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue through tomorrow night before clearing off Thursday morning. Since these storms are more scattered, many areas do stay dry, so right now it looks like we only accumulate about a tenth of an inch of rainfall to move through.