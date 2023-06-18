The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been nothing short of a beautiful Father’s Day here in Northeast Wisconsin! High pressure off to our east kept us dry and sunny, and a light southeasterly breeze allowed us to reach a high temp of 81 degrees. We stay mild into the rest of tonight as well and bottom out around 56 degrees here in Green Bay.

As we progress further into this night, an area of low pressure to our south continues build in more cloud cover as well as light rain chances. High pressure tries to fight this rain chance, so anything precip that lands will just end up being light sprinkles which continue through the early morning hours tomorrow.

This is also our last tiny rain chance until the weekend! However, as the dry and sunny stretch continues, it has put Green Bay back into very dry, below average precipitation values, the lack of moisture in the air is keeping our dew points also very below average. This means, warm days with no humidity!

High temps will sit in the low to mid 80s all week as we keep this dry stretch, which is perfect timing for the first official day of the summer season on Wednesday.