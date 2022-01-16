Light Sunday snow accumulation

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quick moving snow maker is moving into the state Sunday. A line of snow showers will go from northwest to southeast and bring light snow showers in a window between 10am and 6pm. Highs will be in the lower 20s with a SW wind around 10 to 15 mph.

Snow accumulation will be on the lower end with an inch or less of accumulation, highest totals up north that near the inch mark.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy conditions and possible a few stray flurries that won’t add any additional snow accumulation. Lows will be down into the teens again with an expected temp around 15 degrees.

Monday will be quiet, but highs should end up a little above average. The high is 27 degrees and clouds will be around with a some breaks in the clouds for sunshine.

