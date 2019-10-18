Light weekend rain for Saturday

From Storm Team 5…

Friday ends with dry weather, but not as chilly overnight. A south-southeast breezy will keep temperatures in the mid 40s overnight.

Saturday will bring dry weather for the first half of the day with partly sunny skies. Clouds will start to increase as a cold front moves in from the west, and that will bring a chance for spotty LIGHT RAIN showers for the afternoon and evening. The highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday looks like a nice day! Calm winds out there for the noon game at Lambeau Field, a mix of sun and clouds above. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low 60s.

ANOTHER POTENT STORM moves in again for early next week. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, and spotty showers Tuesday. It will also kick up plenty of wind with gusts approaching 40 miles per hour.