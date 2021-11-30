Light wintry mix on Wednesday, mild start to December

Tonight: Clouds will increase through the night as our next storm system gets closer to Wisconsin. Lows will be in the 20s before slowly rising after midnight. A light rain and snow mix will be possible after midnight for areas west of the Fox Valley.

Wednesday: Light rain and snow showers will exit during the morning and we’ll be left with cloudy skies the rest of the day. It’ll be mild for the first day of December with many areas reaching for the low to middle 40s, cooler 30s to the north.

Thursday looks like a nice day with highs in the 40s under a partly sunny sky. We’ll have a few more clouds on Friday with a couple flurries possible. The weekend will feature cooler temperatures with a decent chance for snow showers on Sunday. Chilly air moves in early next week with another chance for light snow on Tuesday.

