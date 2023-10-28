The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We captured a quick glimpse at the sun this morning before cloud coverage quickly rolled in. Temperatures today were on average around 15-25 cooler then yesterday, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s today. Overnight expect cloud coverage with a light wintery mix to work through the area with temperatures dropping to near the freezing mark.

Tomorrow for the Packers game, any precipitation should be gone by the time we wake up, so overall expect a cloudy and cold day at Lambeau. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for tailgating and only manage to get into the low 40s. Overnight clouds decrease, but temperatures will tumble into the mid 20s. Our first freeze of the season is possible.

For the week, look at a sunny day on Monday, but a system is expected to dive through the area from Canada on Tuesday. Expecting some light snow showers for the morning and into the afternoon.