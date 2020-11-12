Light wintry mix tonight, cool end to the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak storm system passing to our north will bring a cold front through this evening. Along the front a band of rain showers will move into Northeast Wisconsin. We could see just enough snow for some light accumulations by early Friday morning mainly on grassy areas, but a few roads and overpasses could become slick. Lows will dip into the 20s late tonight.





High pressure will clear out our skies for Friday. It’ll be a sunny but cool day with temperatures only in the low to middle 30s for highs.

Saturday will begin dry as clouds arrive from the south. Rain showers will overspread during the afternoon and evening on a breezy southerly wind. Highs will reach for the upper 40s. Strong winds on the backside of this system will arrive Sunday with more spotty rain or snow showers. Temperatures will likely fall during the afternoon.

Other than a few flurries to the north on Monday, we’ll begin the work week dry with temperatures around 40 degrees. We will be stuck in the 30s Tuesday before temperatures start to climb back into the 40s to around 50 for the middle of next week.