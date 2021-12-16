Lighter winds on the way, light snow chance Friday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A clearing sky will take us through the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the teens and low 20s. Winds will still be blustery at times out of the west at 10-25 mph.

Friday: Sunshine early in the day will be replaced with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to average in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Light snow showers and flurries are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. This could bring a light accumulation to parts of the area. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 20s. The weather pattern looks fairly quiet most of next week with temperatures very seasonal in the 30s.