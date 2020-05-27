Likelihood of rain heightens Wednesday night and Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather stays warm and humid Wednesday as highs get back to the low and mid 80s by the afternoon, cooler by the lake in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be seen above, and skies might darken up for you in the afternoon/early evening as hit or miss pop-up thundershowers develop.

Rain chances go up a bit for tonight as a cold front starts to swing into the area. The highest chance for rain tonight will be northwest of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 66 degrees.

That cold front will bring rain to our communities Thursday – scattered thundershowers from the morning into the evening. Highs take a drop to the upper 60s and low 70s, but it will also be a bit humid yet.

Cool, dry, and less humid air comes in on Friday. You’ll see the sun return with a high around 68 degrees.

The weekend will start cool on Saturday, mostly sunny and 65 degrees.

Sunday will get a little warmer with full sunshine! The high is 70 degrees for the last day of May.

The weather in Wisconsin changes for the start of June, higher temps and more rain chances early next week. Take a look:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store