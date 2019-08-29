Line of thunderstorms develops Thursday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Storm chances return for Thursday as a line of rain fires up along a cold front. You’ll see some morning sunshine, increasing clouds, and then the rain chance from the LATE MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON. It will move in from Minnesota, so the northwoods will get that chance first, followed by the Fox Cities and the lakeshore lastly. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and some hail.

TIMING OUT THURSDAY'S STORMS: Rain chances start to the north, and push southward into the afternoon. Watch the video below for the latest timing. Storms may bring gusty winds and hail.Video forecast here: www.wearegreenbay.com/weather Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 Play the video to see our latest timing for the showers and storms.

Beside the rain, expect another breezy day with southwest winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The coolest weather will be to the north with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight, the weather is looking really nice behind the rain! We’ll have some late day sunshine emerging leading to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will cool off to the 40s and 50s by Friday morning.

Looking nice for tailgate time! Sunshine should emerge but it could a bit breezy yet.

Friday will be a much nicer day as high pressure draws near. Sunshine and lighter winds out there, but it will be cooler with northwest winds. Temperatures will be in the low 70s in the afternoon.

Saturday brings more clouds with a system moving into the state. That will bring a chance for a stray shower to the south of Green Bay during the day. The rest of the area will see partly sunny skies with a cool high of 71 degrees.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds for the FIRST DAY OF SEPTEMBER! We stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid 70s.

Labor Day on Monday looking dry and pretty nice as warmer weather returns. A high of 80 degrees.

Tuesday will bring another good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be around 78 degrees.