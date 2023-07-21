The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine dominated much of the day today, but light to moderate rain showers and some embedded thunder showers are building throughout the afternoon and will continue overnight. Temperatures hit the mid 80s today and will cool off to around 60 this evening.

Tomorrow some lingering showers might stick around, but mostly sunny conditions are expected during the bulk of the morning. Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s, but a weak disturbance provides the energy for some afternoon thunderstorms. Shower and storm activity is expected throughout the early part of the night with clouds partly clearing by the morning.

Sunday sees mostly sunny conditions again to start but a cold front dives out of the north providing a chance of showers and storms late in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Monday begins the warm up as temperatures hit the upper 80s and into the 90s by Wednesday with muggy conditions expected during the week as well.