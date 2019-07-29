Long stretch of dry weather

From Storm Team 5…

Monday starts out damp as a line of late night, early morning downpours moved through northeast Wisconsin. Those showers will taper off completely by the mid morning, and then we’ll make the transition from clouds to some sunshine through the day. Highs will be around 82 degrees in most spots – with a breezy west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Late in the day, from afternoon into the early evening, there may be enough left over energy to create a few spotty showers. I believe most of our communities will stay dry, so no need to cancel any plans tonight.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A much less humid day for tomorrow! Tuesday will feature skies mixed with sunshine and clouds. The big story is the cooler and more refreshing air with temperatures around 74 for the high. TIME TO GIVE THE A/C A BREAK!

Wednesday, sunny and crisp. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday, lots of sunshine and 81 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 84 degrees.

More humidity will try to work in this weekend. Saturday‘s high will be a mild 85 degrees, staying with the mostly sunny pattern.

Sunday, a few more clouds, but still dry with a high back to 85.