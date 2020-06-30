Extended stretch of muggy and warm weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a hot and steamy stretch of days incoming. Tuesday’s highs will again reach the mid and upper 80s, but cooler by the lake in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with the light SE wind from 5 to 15 miles per hour. You’ll get a mix of sunshine and clouds out there, and we are keeping a SMALL chance for a pop-up thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

Any rain goes away early in the evening, leaving mostly clear skies for a muggy night ahead. The low is 66 degrees.

Rain chances go away completely for Wednesday. Mostly sunny and 89 degrees.

88 degrees with a mainly dry day Thursday. There is a small thunderstorm chance that will impact some of the area.

Hot and humid with a set of sunny days to start the Independence weekend stretch on Friday and Saturday. Both days brings highs of 91 degrees.

We could end the weekend with a little rain as a cold front moves in from the north Sunday. A chance of late day storms Sunday with a high of 90 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store