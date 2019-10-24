Long stretch of nicer weather

From Storm Team 5…

Nicer weather incoming! High pressure pushing into the midwest brings us into a relatively long pattern of dry days. A mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon of Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and winds lighter from 5 to 10 mph out of the west.

High temperatures on Thursday will struggle to hit 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight, we will lose cloud cover as skies trend mostly clear. It will get cold overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s, and around 30 degrees by the lake.

Friday looks great! Lots of sunshine and a high of 48 degrees.

Warmer weather on Saturday with a high in the low to mid 50s. There will be plenty of morning sun, followed by increasing late day clouds.

Sunday also looks like a nice day, mid 50s. There will be partly sunny skies, and only a chance for a stray shower along a weak boundary.

VERY CHILLY AIR on the way next week. On Monday, a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 40 degrees!

38 degrees is the high forecast on Tuesday. Our next fall storm system drops by and will bring a chance for rain and snow showers.