The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Starting off Friday with a chilly breeze, clouds and spots of flurries. High pressure moving in this afternoon will change things, hopefully breaking apart the clouds for some sun and dropping the winds. The highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy tonight with light winds, and cooler overnight lows compared to the last few nights. The low is 16 degrees.

Nice day on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun. A little warmer with a high of 33 degrees.

Clouds fill in again Sunday when a warm front lifts through the state. That front will be responsible for a 40 degree high to end the weekend. The consequence will be some gusty winds during the day.