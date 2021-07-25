Looking like a spectacular Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday/Next Week: Expect a lot sunshine to close out the weekend. A strong west wind will push temps well into the upper 80s up to the Lakeshore.

Sunny skies will be in the region for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s making it feel sticky.

We are watching for a line of storms to arrive late Monday evening and last into Tuesday morning. A few of these storms could be on the strong side so stay up to date with Storm Team 5.

Wednesday could bring back a few more storms before we cool a bit into the lower 80s for the rest of the week.

EAA starts this week and overall the weather looks great for AirVenture.