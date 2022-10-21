The latest weekend forecast from Storm Team 5…

Gusty southwest winds Friday will bring in some weekend heat. The strongest winds could be up around 25 or 30 miles per hour. Plan on mostly sunny skies with a couple more afternoon clouds. The big story is the high temperature forecast which takes our highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Should be a nice Friday night nice as winds calm down again. Skies above will be generally clear with a low of 42 degrees. 30s to the north.

Looking fantastic for Saturday! Sunny skies and breezy south winds at times. Temps go up even more to the lower and middle 70s.

Some patchy fog might be out there early Sunday. A mix of sunshine and PM clouds, plus breezy again. Highs return to the lower 70s. We’ll be watching a chance for spotty showers to develop during the evening/overnight.