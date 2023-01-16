The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system working up from Nebraska will begin to impact us today. Most of the area can plan on plain old rain showers developing, but it’s cooler across the north where there could be a wintry mix or freezing rain THIS MORNING. All locations will go over to rain in the afternoon. The high is set to be 39 degrees.

Off and on rain showers will continue tonight. There might also be some patchy fog here and there. The low is mild around 37 degrees, but we’ll keep an eye on the far north for another round of mixed precipitation where temperatures drops closer to the freezing mark overnight.

Tomorrow will have spotty light rain showers during the day with a similar high of 39 degrees. Later in the day, falling temps could switch the rain over to wet snow.