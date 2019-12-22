Lots of sun and mild temperatures Sunday

We’re beginning the first full day of winter with very mild temperatures that will likely be in the low to middle 40s. Average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 20s. We should see a good amount of sun today as well with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Cloud cover will slowly increase from the west tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows will cool into the upper 20s to low 30s.

We will begin the week with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. Looking ahead to the Christmas holiday Tuesday will feature more melting snow with highs near 40 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Christmas day will also be mild with a few spotty rain showers and highs in the upper 30s. There could once again be a light rain or snow mix by Thursday, but no major storm system are anticipated.

Highs Friday and Saturday will remain well above average in the middle to upper 30s.