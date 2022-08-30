The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dew point temperatures decreased rapidly yesterday, and now we will feel the effects of it Tuesday. Mostly sunny, comfy and near normal for our temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the W/NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

A great night ahead with a mainly clear sky. Winds should go down in the evening. The low falls to 59 degrees.

A little breezy again on Wednesday, but the day will feature lots of sunshine. The high warms a touch to 82 degrees.