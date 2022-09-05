The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s shaping up to be a near perfect day for Labor Day, with comfy air, and seasonable temperatures. There is a slight breeze out of the NE/ENE today, but that is what is keeping that dry air in place for your Monday.

High pressure is sitting right over us this week, which is what will b giving way to the beautiful days we’ll be seeing ahead. Tomorrow starts off a bit foggy, before more sunshine and another day of comfy air and around seasonable temperatures.

We’re back to feeling like mid-summer again come Wednesday! Temperatures for the latter part of the work week will be in the mid-80s, with lots of sunshine, and more humidity.

Light rain chances return in the forecast late Friday and continue into next weekend.