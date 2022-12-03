The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

In between a high and low, breezy conditions remain. We are still in a Gale Warning over Lake Michigan as well as a Small Craft Advisory over the Green Bay. This means that gusts could reach close to 50 mph again between now and Monday morning. The wind lingers out of the west tonight keeping temperatures feeling like they are in the single digits. The gusty winds will switch out of the south by tomorrow, ushering in slightly warmer temperatures. The high pressure system will keep us dry for now, with lots of sunshine for tomorrow.

As the low pressure system with a cold front attached moves east overnight Sunday, and will create the conditions for mixed showers to impact us most of Monday. Things will clear out in the evening, giving way to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday.