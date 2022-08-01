The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Monday: A cold front pushing through the area this morning will bring in lower humidity for the afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out on a blustery northwest breeze. Highs will be in the lower 70s across the northwoods with highs closer to 80 further south.

Tonight: Quiet weather expected tonight under a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s.

There is a small chance for rain on Tuesday with temperatures near 80. More heat and humidity builds in on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms possible. It’ll turn less humid the rest of the week with lots of sunshine and highs a few degrees on either side of 80. It’s looking like the weekend will start dry, but the chance for showers returns Sunday.