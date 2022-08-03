The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Lower humidity is on the way as a cold front pushes east of the area through the night. Skies will clear as lows cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will turn out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Beautiful weather is in the forecast with comfortable humidity and temperatures. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with east winds at 5-10 mph.

Nice weather will take us through Friday and most of Saturday. Highs will get a big boost early in the weekend with plenty of humidity. The chance for showers and storms will increase Saturday night and Sunday. Humidity will drop and become more comfortable early next week with dry conditions Monday through Wednesday.