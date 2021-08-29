Lower humidity returns to start the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A few spotty showers and storms will be possible today. By the late afternoon, our rain chances will have come to an end and we should start to see skies clear out from west to east. It’ll be another warm and humid day with temperatures in the 80s for most areas with a blustery west wind.

Tonight: A cool front moving through this evening will bring in cooler and less humid air to the area. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A fantastic stretch of weather will settle in for most of this upcoming work week. Humidity will be much more comfortable this week with highs holding in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine early this week with small rain chances arriving by late Thursday and into Friday.