Major snow meltdown this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Some cloud cover will drift through overnight. It’ll remain mild with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight.

More clouds stream in Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and breezy conditions. A very warm push of air moves northward on Wednesday where several record highs are possible! It’ll come with clouds and foggy conditions. We’ll see more sun return Thursday with temperatures cooling back to near average levels for next weekend.