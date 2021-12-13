Major snow meltdown this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Some cloud cover will drift through overnight. It’ll remain mild with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight.

More clouds stream in Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and breezy conditions. A very warm push of air moves northward on Wednesday where several record highs are possible! It’ll come with clouds and foggy conditions. We’ll see more sun return Thursday with temperatures cooling back to near average levels for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins

More Weather