The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is now in control of our weather, meaning light winds and sunshine will be a part of our day. Tuesday starts with patches of dense fog which will burn off through the mid-morning. After that, sunshine will take over and bring highs into the lower 70s! It will be cooler near Lake Michigan in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Nothing to worry about tonight, partly cloudy skies with a mild nighttime low of 49 degrees. Fog will not be an issue again. If you reside in the Northwoods there may be a stray overnight rain shower.

A rain chance will be across the north Wednesday from the morning into the afternoon. This chance is the highest north of Highway 29. Elsewhere, it will be mostly sunny and quite warm again with highs in the mid and upper 70s away from the lake.

Gorgeous and very warm Thursday with highs approaching 80 degrees!