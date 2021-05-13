Many 70 degree days in the forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another gorgeous spring day incoming as Thursday features morning sun and a spread of puffy clouds in the afternoon. West/southwest winds only go from 5 to 10 miles per hour. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon – but cooler by the lake in the mid 50s.

A nice night tonight with seasonal temps and no risk of frost. The low is 44 degrees as just a few clouds cruise on by.

Friday will also be a nice day in the upper 60s and lower 70s – about 62 degrees by the lake. You’ll get a mix of sunshine and clouds.