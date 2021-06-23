Many areas could see a soaking rain the next few days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: The early overnight hours are looking quiet under a partly cloudy sky. We’ll be watching a complex of storms arriving from the northwest well after midnight. Lows will be mild and muggy in the 60s with a south breeze.

Thursday: A weakening area of showers and storms will move through Thursday morning. More scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will be near 80 for many locations away from the lakeshore.

Friday will bring more hit and miss rain chances with high temperatures near 80 degrees. We’ll keep the chances for rain going Saturday and into Sunday. By late Sunday much of the state could see anywhere from 1-2″ of much needed rainfall. On and off rain chances will continue through the middle portions of next week with temperatures seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s.