Many cold days ahead, more snow tomorrow night

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place for most counties in the WFRV coverage area until 11am. Feels like temperatures in the morning will range from -10 to -25 when you factor in the wind.

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cold, cold, cold again! Dangerous morning wind chills to start Wednesday, followed by afternoon chills that stay below zero. Dress similar to yesterday as highs only go up one degree to 10 degrees. Skies will have some clouds again, but there is a chance for more sun up in the northwoods, and partial sunshine for everyone else this afternoon.

Mostly clear skies drop in again tonight. That means it gets cold! The low is -9 degrees with wind chills in the range of -10 to -25 by tomorrow morning.

Our next snow chance comes back Thursday! The snow doesn’t come during the day. Instead, increasing clouds with a high of 11 degrees by the afternoon. The snow comes during the evening and nighttime hours and will bring a chance for a small layer of accumulation. The fluff factor for this snow will be high given the cold temps! Not a big snow event as most will see around an inch or less, but a few spots such as the lakeshore may get slightly higher totals around an inch or two.